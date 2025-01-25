Former Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall part of massive three-team blockbuster trade

Two summers ago after the Boston Bruins set the NHL record for wins and points in a season, GM Don Sweeney had to move some players and sign some cheaper free agents. Right before free agency began in the summer of 2023, Sweeney made a big trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Bruins sent veterans Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Windy City for defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. At the time of the move, it was a smart one by Chicago which drafted Connor Bedard first overall that season and surrounded him with two experienced players. As it turns out, Hall's time with the Blackhawks was short-lived as he was part of a blockbuster trade on Friday night.

Carolina Hurricanes acquire Tayor Hall and Mikko Rantanen

One team that has never been shy of making moves is the Carolina Hurricanes and that was the case on Friday night. They acquired Hall and Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen with Carolina's Martin Necas heading back to the Mile High City. The rest of the trade is as follows from Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff,

Trade call underway now. Full deal:



To #RaiseUp: Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall



To #GoAvsGo: Martin Necas, Jack Drury, 2025 2nd Round Pick, 2026 4th Round Pick (all from Carolina)



To #Blackhawks: 2025 3rd Round Pick (their own returned from Carolina), 50% of Rantanen’s salary — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 25, 2025

Both Hall and Rantanen are going to be free agents at the end of the season and the Hurricanes are making this a win-now move. Hall likely would not be re-signed by Carolina, but Rantanen would require a huge deal and this gives Carolina leverage to get something done before he hits free agency.

This deal involves the Bruins because Colorado is in Boston and scheduled to play an afternoon on Saturday at the TD Garden against the Black and Gold. Rantanen has been a huge part of the Avalanche this season with 25 goals and 39 assists in 49 games. Hall has nine goals and 15 assists this season for Chicago. In three seasons with the Black and Gold, Hall had 44 goals and 67 assists in 158 games.