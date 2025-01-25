With their season slowly slipping away, the Boston Bruins will close out five games in eight days on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden. During that stretch, the Black and Gold went 2-1-1 and despite being in a postseason spot currently, they are still pointing the front office to take the path of selling at the trade deadline as a retool is needed.

Boston began the stretch by blowing a late two-goal third-period lead against the Ottawa Senators, which included giving up the game-tying goal with 12 seconds left in regulation. After a scoreless overtime, the Bruins fell, 6-5, in a shootout. After saving their hope with a four-goal third-period win on Monday over the San Jose Sharks, they returned two nights later and laid a dud against the New Jersey Devils in a 5-1 loss. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over the Senators Thursday night, but

How to Watch Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins With & Without Cable

This will be the second of two meetings this season between the Colorado Avalanche and the Black and Gold with the Bruins winning the first matchup back in October, 5-3, in Denver. Still, the teams are heading in a different direction on Saturday afternoon. Colorado is in a wild card spot in the Western Conference and safely in the playoff field, while Boston is hanging on in the Eastern Conference postseason picture.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch: NHL Network, NESN, or FuboTV

If there is one takeaway from this matchup, it’s that the Avalanche are a better team and it’ll be interesting to see how the Bruins respond to their recent stretch, playing their third game in four days. Colorado has been off since a 3-2 loss at home on Wednesday night to the Winnipeg Jets.