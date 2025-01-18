Boston Bruins fall out of playoff spot with dreadful loss to Ottawa Senators

Just when you think the Boston Bruins hit a new low in 2024-25, they one-up themselves. That was the case Saturday afternoon at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Leading, 5-3, late in the third period, the Ottawa Senators cut the deficit to 5-4, and then more disaster struck for interim coach Joe Sacco and his team. With the goalie pulled for the Senators, the Bruins had multiple opportunities to clear the puck out of the defensive zone and Ottawa tied the game with 12 seconds left. To compound matters, right before the game-tying goal, they had an odd-man rush through center ice with an open Senators net, only to have Charlie Coyle shot it at a defenseman.

Bruins unable to score in overtime

In overtime, the Bruins had the better of the chances but were unable to score. On a 2-on-1, David Pastrnak waited until he was too tight and his shot deflected wide. Then Coyle had a breakaway and hit the crossbar. Of course, in Boston Bruins fashion in 2024-25, they fell in the shootout to lose and fall out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot behind the Senators.

It's a shame they lost this game. After falling behind 2-0, they battled back and took leads of 3-2, 4-3, and eventually 5-3 before losing. On top of that, Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves, many spectacular at point-blank range. Heck, they even wasted a power play goal and a Vinni Lettieri goal. Oh yeah, the 2024-25 Boston Bruins, that's the way the cookie crumbles.

The problem facing the Bruins right now is that they have played more games than everyone else in the standings and are fighting for a playoff spot. Now they face a daunting task this week with an afternoon game at home against the San Jose Sharks, followed by a brutal back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday at the New Jersey Devils and then home against a rested Ottawa team. This season is quickly getting away from the Black and Gold and stopping the bleeding quickly is necessary if they are going to have any hope of making the postseason.