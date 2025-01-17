Boston Bruins News: Playoff positioning, Jeremy Swayman, Mark Kastelic, Brad Marchand

Following two days off, the Boston Bruins returned to Warrior Ice Arena Friday morning to prepare for a massive game on Saturday afternoon at the Ottawa Senators in a game that will have major implications on the standings in the Eastern Conference. That’s where we’ll begin this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Bruins face huge game at Ottawa

By now, you know where the Bruins stand just past the midway point of the 2024-25 season in terms of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Black and Gold are jammed in the wild-card race with several teams, including Ottawa. Captain Brad Marchand admitted that he checks the standings.

“I think we watch the standings all year,’’ said Marchand. “You try not to get too caught up in it because obviously things change on the daily, but yeah, we’re aware of it.”

A loss of any kind by the Bruins would drop them from the wild card race. The problem facing Boston is that they have played more games than anyone else and losing head-to-head battles like this would severely hurt their chances to be playing this spring beyond the regular season.

Joe Sacco leaning towards Jeremy Swayman vs. Ottawa

In a not-so-surprising decision, interim coach Joe Sacco is leaning toward Jeremy Swayman between the pipes against the Senators. Joonas Korpisalo will make his return to the Canadian Tire Centre as the backup.

🎥Coach Sacco on tomorrow's matchup vs. OTT: "Another [divisional game] against a very good hockey team that’s playing better. For us, it’s zeroing in on the games in front of us, making sure we’re trying to stick to our game."



Full practice reaction ➡️ https://t.co/yaO6rt9kOQ pic.twitter.com/n0Cx5IggEH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2025

Next week, the Bruins have three games in four days against the San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and the Senators again with the latter two on a back-to-back. We’ll see Korpsialo at some point, likely Monday and Thursday, but we will see.

Kastelic returning to lineup against Senators?

Mark Kastelic has been out since taking a cross-check against the Tampa Bay Lightning eight days ago, but it appears he getting close to returning and could even do it Saturday against his former team. Acquired from Ottawa as part of the Linus Ullmark trade in June, Kastelic needs to be cleared by the medical staff and if so, Sacco said he would likely draw in.

As for Cole Koepke who took a hit against Tampa Bay Tuesday night at the TD Garden in the Bruins’ 6-2 victory will miss tomorrow’s game and he did not practice on Friday. Not surprising after watching the hit he took.