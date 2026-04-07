Former Boston Bruins castoff joins elite company with milestone goal

When the Boston Bruins set the NHL record for wins and points in a season in 2022-23, there was no shortage of players who contributed. To reach those records, you need all hands on deck every night.

That season was a special one where several players had good seasons. One of those players was Taylor Hall. The former first overall draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 Entry Draft was a key player for first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.

Hall was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline in the shortened 2020-21 season. Hall found himself back of the net 16 times that season in 61 games with 20 assists. After the Black and Gold were bounced historically from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round by the Florida Panthers, general manager Don Sweeney made some tough decisions. One of those was the trading Hall.

Sweeney traded Hall and veteran Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for a pair of AHL players to clearly clear cap space and move on from the disappointment of that season. Hall was eventually traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, and on Sunday night, he reached a milestone.

Former Bruins forward Taylor Hall reached a milestone in the Hurricanes' loss to the Senators

Late in the third period of Carolina's 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Hall scored his 16th goal of the season, and it was his 300th career strike. He did it one game before the Bruins visit Raleigh on Tuesday night.

"It's nice," Hall said. "This is the closest arena to my hometown. My dad was here and stuff, so the result excluded team-wise, it's nice to score. I haven't been scoring a ton lately. Our line's been playing well, but... Our line is going to be key going forward here and we all have to chip in. It was nice to do that tonight."

Boston is looking to close out a four-game road trip with their first win, but it will be facing a buzzsaw in a Hurricanes team that will be looking to lock up the Metropolitan Division title.