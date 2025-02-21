3 Boston Bruins prospects that should play in a future 4 Nations Face-Off

When the NHL came up with the idea of the 4 Nations Face-Off, little did they know what they started. Four nations, the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden went toe-to-toe for eight days in what was the greatest eight days the NHL has seen.

Overtime games, two classic games between Team USA and Team Canada that finished with an epic Championship Game that ended with Connor McDavid scoring the game-winner in overtime, 3-2, on Thursday night at the TD Garden, getting revenge for a 3-1 loss on Saturday night in Montreal. It was the single greatest idea that the league has come up with.

There is no doubt that this is only the beginning of what many people hope is a future staple for the sport and hopefully, it'll include more countries. With the Olympics next season, we might be two years away from this event again. Four members of the Boston Bruins played in the event, Brad Marchand for Canada, Elias Lindholm for Sweden, and Jeremy Swayman and Charlie McAvoy for Team USA.

In future 4 Nations, which Bruins prospects could find themselves playing in the tournament in the future? Here are three that might find themselves playing in the not too distant future.

Matthew Poitras - Team Canada

Arguably the Bruins' best prospect, Matthew Poitras has already played in the World Junior Championships, including last season when he had two goals and four points in five games. When he was drafted and played for Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he had 16 goals and 79 assists, excelling in all parts of his game.

After having his 2023-24 season cut short with an injury, he spent part of this season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and since he's returned, he's been an underrated forward. His time might not be immediate, but you get the feeling it'll eventually come.

Fabian Lysell - Team Sweden

Another one of the Bruins' top prospects, Fabian Lysell has been a player who was lighting up the scoresheet in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Vancouver Giants before making the transition to the pro game after being drafted 21st overall in the 2021 Entry Draft. In his one season with the Giants, he had 22 goals and 40 assists.

He played in one NHL game earlier this season against the Columbus Blue Jackets and picked up an assist, but he has been very good with Providence in the AHL. His skill set will eventually find himself in the NHL and he has been good for Sweden in tournaments, including the WJC. Like Poitras, it may not be right away, but his time to play for his country will come.

Philip Svedebäck - Team Sweden

You might be thinking, Philip Svedebäck, really? Well, why not? The Providence College goalie has been nothing short of huge for the Friars playing on nearly a nightly basis. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Entry Draft and despite still being in college, he's becoming one of the better goalie prospects.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender has a 2.40 GAA and a .914 SV% in 22 games, winning 12 of those games. There is a lot to like about his game with his ability to cut down angles, his quick reaction, and his ability to control rebounds. Goaltenders are tough to forecast, but he is one who is a riser and will be the guy for Providence in the AHL shortly.

Again, there is no telling if the 4 Nations will ever come back, but if it does, the Bruins have some prospects who could someday find themselves playing in it for their country.