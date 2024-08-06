Ranking Boston Bruins Top 10 Prospects: No's 6-10
By Scott Roche
If there has been one knock on Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney during his tenure with the team he played for during his career, it's that his prospect pool has ranked near the bottom of the NHL. There are a lot of reasons for that, but one of the biggest has been their lack of drafting in the early rounds.
Sweeney has never been afraid to move a first or second-round pick in a deal at the trade deadline to make his team better for the stretch run and into the playoffs. At the time, it seems like the right move to make, but unless it works out with. championship, it has its downside come late June each year during the Entry Draft.
Still, Sweeney's scouting staff has done some good work drafting with the club starting to see results with younger players contributing with the Black and Gold. With the NHL in its downtime in August, let's take a look at the Top 10 prosepcts Boston has beginning with No.'s 6-10.
Boston Bruins Prospects No. 6-10
One area where the Bruins have had success drafting is with their goalies. Jeremy Swayman (who remains an unsigned free agent) appears to be the long-term goalie of the future in Boston, but over the years, Sweeney has built some depth between the pipes.
Philip Svedeback, selected in the fourth-round in 2021, is coming off a good year for Providence College where he went 18-13-4 for the Friars last season with four shutouts. He sported a 2.32 GAA and a .900 SV% for a team that struggled to score. He'll return for another season in Hockey East with the Friars.