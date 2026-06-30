Years after becoming Buffalo's biggest villain, former Bruins star joins the Sabres

Milan Lucic attempted a comeback during the 2025-26 season, but after finishing it out in Europe, he decided to retire from his playing career. It wasn't overly surprising after the struggles he'd gone through just to return to a point where he could receive a PTO from the St. Louis Blues before last season, but it looks like the former Boston Bruins star isn't done with the game just yet.

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Sabres made some front office moves, hiring Lucic to be a scout in their organization. A former player getting in a scouting role after retiring isn't really headline news, but Lucic joining the Sabres is interesting considering his history with that franchise.

While the Sabres were never particularly good during Lucic's Bruins career and Boston had some more competitive moments against other teams in the then-Northeast Divison, it was a moment against Ryan Miller and the Sabres that turned Buffalo into the power forward's most heated rival.

Let's throw it back to Milan Lucic absolutely DEMOLISHING Ryan Miller.



Lucic was hired by the Sabres today to join the scouting staff... #SabreHood pic.twitter.com/4VhQHcwx5p — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) June 30, 2026

Buffalo fans never really let Lucic forget the time that he ran over their star goaltender. He received boos from that arena for the rest of his career, even after he left the black and gold and joined all of his other organizations. No one were really able to let it go that Lucic punk'ed the Sabres by running over their goaltender and barely getting any retribution thrown his way.

On a more personal note for Lucic, it is good to see him get past his personal issues and begin to live a more normal life with his family while staying close to the game. There were some tough times after his exit from the Bruins after just four games in the 2023-24 season, but he seems to have gotten past those issues.

While it's tough to see the once-fan favorite go to the team that knocked out the Bruins in this year's playoffs, he might be on his way to some success in the front office with the trajectory that team is headed on.