Bruins former longtime forward to get last shot overseas

A former Boston Bruins forward is likely getting his last kick at the can. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta reported in a December 8 rumor rundown that ex-Bruins player Milan Lucic will be headed overseas.

According to Pagnotta, Lucic will be signing with a team in the UK. Pagnotta wrote:

“Milan Lucic’s playing career isn’t over. He is heading overseas after agreeing to a deal with a team in the U.K.’s EIHL, and a formal announcement should be on the horizon.”

News of the deal appears to be imminent. So, Lucic could be hitting the ice overseas in the coming weeks.

Lucic last played four games for the Bruins during the 2023-24 season. He registered two assists in that span. The former second-round pick of the Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft left the NHL due to legal issues.

Since solving his issues, he attempted a comeback with the St. Louis Blues this season. The 37-year-old signed a PTO with the Blues. However, he failed to impress, leading to his release by St. Louis.

Unfortunately for Lucic, no other NHL teams came calling. It didn’t seem like an AHL deal could have potentially been on the table for the bruising forward. So, his move to Europe could be one last ditch effort to revive his career.

Lucic was originally drafted by the Bruins. He played in parts of eight seasons in Boston, recording a career high 30 goals and 62 points in 2010-11. He bounced around the league, with his career noticeably declining during the 2017-18 while playing with the Edmonton Oilers.

The Vancouver native returned to Boston during the 2023 offseason. The reunion, however, was a short one. So, here’s hoping that Lucic can somehow revive his career. A solid showing in Europe could lead to one more kick at the NHL can down the road.