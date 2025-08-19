Former Bruins tough-guy signs PTO with Western Conference team

When the Boston Bruins signed former forward Milan Lucic to a free agent contract in the summer of 2023, it certainly opened some eyes. The former tough guy who was a part of the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship team with five goals and 17 points in 25 games that spring lasted just four games with the Black and Gold in the 2023-24 season.

Shortly after the season began, Lucic was arrested for assault and battery and never played another game for the Bruins. He has not been seen or really heard from since then, but two summers after signing for a second time with Boston, he's looking at one more return to the NHL after signing a professional tryout (PTO) with a Western Conference team.

Former Bruins forward Milan Lucic signs PTO with the St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues announced that they signed Lucic to a PTO for training camp next month, reuniting the 37-year-old with Jim Montgomery, who was his head coach in Boston for the four games he played two years ago. Lucic was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and placed on leave by Boston, but the charges were dropped in February of 2024. He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program upon getting placed on leave by the Bruins.

Over his 17-year career, Lucic had played in 1,177 games with 233 goals and 353 assists playing for the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings. During his time in Boston, he had 139 goals and 205 assists for the Black and Gold.

Whether or not Lucic can get a contract from the Blues remains to be seen, but it isn't surprising to see him give it at least one more run with a team to continue his career. If anything, he'll provide some toughness and protection for the top players, as he has amassed 1,301 minutes in penalties during his career.