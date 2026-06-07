Bruins legend officially retires after attempted comeback in Europe

Milan Lucic's Boston Bruins and NHL career as a whole didn't end in the best fashion, but fans still look back fondly on the impact the power forward had on the organization during his first run with the team. He was one of the most beloved Bruin players in the 21st century, giving fans plenty of memories thanks to his pugilistic style while also contributing on the stat sheet.

Lucic's return to the organization during the centennial season should've been a great moment, but off-ice issues limited his tenure to four games. It seemed like it would be the end of his hockey career, but after taking a year off to better himself, the forward attempted to make a comeback this past season with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lucic played five games in the AHL after a PTO with the St. Louis Blues during training camp. After five games, all parties realized that nearly two years away from the game didn't serve him well, especially as a player who was already a step behind in his foot speed anyway. With the game continuing to get faster, the hopes of Lucic ever playing another NHL game looked bleak.

The power forward was able to end his career on his own terms, as he joined the Fife Flyers in the EIHL for the final 26 games. He recorded 12 points and 18 penalty minutes, further driving home the point that maybe it was time for his playing career to end.

Milan Lucic is officially announcing his retirement following 1,177 career NHL games played – wishing all the best to the 2010-11 #StanleyCup champ👏 pic.twitter.com/X4QF1dWqt3 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) June 7, 2026

Lucic officially announced his retirement on Sunday, putting an end to a 1,177-game career. He finished with 586 points and 1301 penalty minutes, while adding 77 points in 136 playoff games. The Bruins wouldn't have won the Stanley Cup in 2011 or made it to the finals in 2013 without the play of his line, along with David Krejci and Nathan Horton.

With another player from the 2011 championship-winning team calling it a career, the era of the Bruins that a lot of modern-day fans grew up on takes another hit.