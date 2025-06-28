William Moore's startling claim should excite Bruins fans for the future

When it was time for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney to make their first pick in the second round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, they had a golden opportunity to have an early Day 2 draft steal with center William Moore still on the board.

Without hesitating, the Bruins took Moore, who was projected to be a Top 40 pick, at No. 51, and yes, of course, he is another Black and Gold prospect heading to Boston College in the fall, joining first-round pick James Hagens. Right after being selected, Moore met with the media, and he mentioned who he modeled his game after, and it should excite Boston fans a lot.

Bruins draft pick William Moore revelas who he model's his game after

Meeting with the media, Moore mentioned who he models his game after, and yes, it's after a former Boston College player, but rising NHL star Matt Boldy. If that ends up being the type of player Moore is, or anywhere close to Boldy, Sweeney and the Bruins would take that in a heartbeat at No. 51.

Will Moore is headed to Boston College in the fall. He said he likes to model his game after former Eagle Matt Boldy. #Bruins pic.twitter.com/AKWzoW5Qmz — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 28, 2025

Boldy spent two seasons at BC and had 20 goals and 37 assists, but since signing with the Minnesota Wild, he is becoming one of the league's bright young stars. In 285 career games, he has 102 goals and 122 assists, and he has solidified himself as one of the top young left wings in the Western Conference.

His scouting write up at Elite Prospects certainly sounds like Matt Boldy's NHL game.

"Does a bit of everything, from high-end plays right down to the finest details. In his best games, he manipulates defenders with driving crossover rushes, lands look-off passes, crashes the net, and puts on a down-low clinic with possession. He drives wide, gets the defender to follow, and then instantly cuts inside for a better look."

Again, if Moore comes close to making an impact down the line in the NHL with Boston, the Bruins would take that and run with it. He will get a couple of years to fine-tune his game at Boston College, but fans should be excited about the potential that Moore could have if he's correct with who he models his game after once his NHL career starts.