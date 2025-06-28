Bruins get Day 2 draft steal at No. 51 with William Moore

The good news with Day 2 of the NHL Entry Draft is that the picks are coming in quicker than they did on Friday night in the first round. The Boston Bruins didn't have a pick until No. 51, and it was a perfect chance for general manager Don Sweeney to add the best available player, whether it's a forward or a defenseman.

In the end, Sweeney could hardly believe his eyes when they went on the clock and still available was William Moore, a talented forward from the U.S. National Under-18 Team (USNTDP). A center, Moore will be headed to Boston College, where else, and will likely team up with Boston's first-round pick James Hagens in Chestnut Hill.

Bruins get Day 2 draft steal with William Moore falling to them at No. 51

There is no doubt that the Bruins have a huge need up the middle at center, and with their first two picks with Hagens, but having Moore there at No. 51 was a dream. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Moore had 27 goals and 32 assists this past season for the USNTDP in 64 games. He is from just outside of Toronto and has dual citizenship.

He is a highly skilled player who plays a solid two-way game, and a lot of mock drafts had him going well before the 51st pick. He was projected by some mocks to be picked a lot higher in the second round as a Top 40 pick, and he is the 29th-ranked North American Skater by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau.

The Bruins, for the second straight pick in the 2025 Draft, got very good value with their pick after Hagens in the first round on Friday night. With the 61st pick in the second round, Boston took a defenseman, Liam Pettersson, and no, he's not going to Boston College in the fall.