James Hagens' shocking claim should have Bruins fans excited for the immediate future

It's hard to find any downfalls to the Boston Bruins' decision to draft James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft. He developed as one of the top prospects in the class, but fell in the rankings after a subpar freshman season at Boston College. The people who doubted him were a little harsh, as he was still a point-per-game player. However, the rest of the league's loss is the Bruins' gain, as Hagens will one day don the black and gold.

One potential downfall of the Hagens pick is that the day he dons the black and gold won't come fast enough for some. After his slow start to the season, it seems like it'd be a smart move for Hagens to have one more year at Boston College. It's still possible that Don Sweeney and the front office lean that way, but if it were up to Hagens, he'd be in the Bruins' lineup on opening night.

James Hagens said he’s still undecided about a return to BC but feels he’s “ready” for the NHL. #Bruins pic.twitter.com/zkIvdKgX0u — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 28, 2025

It was an obvious answer for Hagens to say he was ready for the NHL. We'd be writing a much meaner article if he had said he wasn't ready for the bright lights of TD Garden and needed to return to the NCAA. While you can appreciate the confidence with which it is said, it isn't the most surprising comment.

So, would it be smart for Hagens to sign his pro contract this summer and forego the rest of his NCAA career? It wasn't the greatest college season for Hagens, and it would be nice to see him go and dominate for a season before joining the Bruins.

The problem is that the Bruins want to be in win-now mode, and a skilled player like Hagens would be a massive help to get them back into contention. However, there's also the possibility that he struggles and it derails his confidence. It's a fine line that Don Sweeney must walk, and there seems like an obvious answer to the dilemma.

The Verdict

Hagens should return to Boston College and further develop his game. The Eagles would have him playing in all situations and he would come to Boston in a much better position than he is in right now.

Even if he doesn't start the year with the Bruins, he could hope that Boston makes their way back to the playoffs, and then sign once the college season ends to boost the lineup. It'd be the best of both worlds for both Hagens and the Bruins.