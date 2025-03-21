Why the Boston Bruins are committing Fabian Lysell malpractice

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. The Boston Bruins have been broken for some time this year, yet they seem to refuse to fix it. With the postseason all but dashed Thursday night following a 5-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights out west, it’s time for the Bruins organization to stop ignoring the obvious and play one of their top prospects.

Before heading out west on Tuesday, the Bruins called up forward Fabian Lysell and defenseman Michael Callahan from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Neither played in Thursday night’s loss to the Golden Knights. However, interim coach Joe Sacco has made it clear that they will play on the five-game trip.

Bruins continue to not play Fabian Lysell is organizational malpractice

Is Lysell going to come in and light the lamp, providing the missing offense the Black and Gold need? No, most likely not, but at this point you need to find out what you have with the 2021 first-round pick and where he fits in as soon as next year.

“The reports from Providence are all positive, as far as his game down there,” Sacco said. “And not just offensively, but his 200-foot game, his play away from the puck, his ability to stay on pucks, things that we need to see from some of the young players. So yeah, I think it's good that he's getting an opportunity.”

That sounds encouraging, but it’s time to stop talking and play him. Could it be any worse than some of the forwards Boston is sending over the boards on a nightly basis? No. If it is, then you have nothing with him and it’s time to move on.

He made his NHL debut in December against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden and played well. On his first NHL shift, he was aggressive on the forecheck, and low and behold, it led to a goal from former teammate Justin Brazeau. Imagine that. His reward? Being sent back down to the AHL following the game in a true Boston Bruins way.

The reports from Providence are positive, but now it’s time to see if he’s going to be a part of the future or not. Here’s hoping he is, but it feels like the Bruins are hesitant to find out, but with playoff hopes realistically over, it’s time to look ahead and not ignore what they need to find out, is Fabian Lysell a future Boston Bruin forward?