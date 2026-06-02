Which former Bruins players will hoist the Stanley Cup and have their name etched on it?

It's hard to believe, but the Stanley Cup Playoffs have reached the Stanley Cup Final. It was widely thought that the Chalk was going to end up getting through the conference finals, however, the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference had other ideas.

The Colorado Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy this season and seemed like a team destined for the Stanley Cup Final. Vegas, however, ended up pulling off a stunning sweep in the Western Conference Final to complete an incredible upset.

On the other side in the Eastern Conference, after dropping the opener to the Montreal Canadiens, 6-2, the Carolina Hurricanes ripped off four straight wins to win the series in five games. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is Tuesday in Raleigh. Who will emerge as the winner in the best-of-seven series?

Which former Boston Bruins players will hoist the Stanley Cup in a couple of weeks?

Not many had a Vegas/Carolina Cup Final, but here we are. There are five former Boston Bruins players who are part of the the two teams. For a refresher, here is the five,

Carolina Hurricanes

Taylor Hall

Mike Reilly

Brandon Bussi

Vegas Golden Knights

Reilly Smith

Jeremy Lauzon

Hall has been terrific in the postseason for the Hurricanes in their series wins over the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Canadiens. In 13 games, he has five goals and 11 assists with an insane plus/minus of plus-11. He is the only one who has been consistently in the lineup. Smith and Lauzon have played in six games each for the Golden Knights.

Regardless, predicting this series is a complete wild card. Vegas has taken its game to another level this spring after it fired former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and hired John Tortorella. Who knew that it would work out the way it has? Anyway, Carolina has been the more consistent team this postseason and gets our vote here.

Prediction: Carolina wins in five games