It's hard to ignore that many of the Boston Bruins' decisions are driven by the city's insatiable desire for success. If a Boston sports team starts to falter, they fall down the hierarchy and faces verbal assaults from the media and fans alike. Even when the Bruins should take a step back and look to the future over the past two decades, they always find a way to make themselves just good enough to get back to the playoffs.

It happened in 2015 when the team took a slight step back, did a quick retool, and returned to the playoffs in short order. It did work back then, as the team was one win away from another Stanley Cup in 2019 and was the best regular season team in NHL history just a few seasons later, but after that sustained run of success, the cupboards were pretty bare.

The Bruins took another step back during the 2024-25 season, sold off assets that I didn't think the front office had it in them to sell, and were rewarded with some great prospects, with the prize being James Hagens at seventh overall. Despite restocking the cupboards, the front office then added a bunch of depth pieces that helped them return to the playoffs in just one season, but they were a team that everyone knew wasn't going to make it all the way.

If the organization is just happy with a couple of playoff gates, then their plan is going to perfection, but if they want to win another championship, they might need to start adopting more of the Carolina Hurricanes' mindset, who have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL over the past five seasons.

How the Bruins can adopt Hurricanes' mindset

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour has never been afraid to take chances and trust his players, which has built a winning culture in Carolina and set all of his young stars up for success. Players like Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, and even Sebastian Aho were never held back when the games got tougher, as if to protect them.

It's a far cry from the Bruins' mindset, as they'd rather play veterans who won't be with the organization in 2-3 years over some of their young players, which, as previously stated, is fine for making the playoffs and exiting in six games, but isn't doing anyone any favors for the future.

Credit to Marco Sturm: he didn't shelter Fraser Minten or Marat Khusnutdinov this season, but the team's reluctance to play Hagens or to call up Matthew Poitras from the AHL didn't help either player's long-term outlooks. If those players had been in Carolina's organization, they would've found a way to get them in the lineup and find success.

You could even go back to Fabian Lysell, whom the Bruins buried in the minors and didn't really give him a chance. Maybe he would've crashed and burned in Boston, but the front office could've at least given him a chance to see if he'd prove them wrong. Carolina would have, and many of their young players proved they belonged.

The Hurricanes now have a roster built for success long-term with a bunch of favorable contracts and a winning mindset that likely won't go away. The Bruins have a veteran-heavy team without many holes in their lineup to fill with young players, and a league-wide sentiment that their development model is detrimental to their prospects. There is still time for that to change, but the front office needs to adopt more of a Carolina mindset to make it happen.