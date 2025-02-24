Unsung Boston Bruins prospect has incredible weekend production wise for Boston College

It is widely known that the Boston Bruins prospect pool is not the greatest. In fact, it's one of the worst ones in the NHL. Whether it's with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) or with college players, the future is murky for the younger Bruins.

One prospect who has quietly risen up the ranks of the pool is Andre Gasseau, who is in his junior season at Boston College. he is one of three Boston draft picks playing for head coach Greg Brown and the Eagles this season. The 6-foot-4 forward from California was selected in the seventh round of the 2013 Entry Draft and he had a weekend to remember for the No. 1 ranked Eagles.

Bruins prospect has torrid weekend in BC's sweep of Vermont

Boston College went North for a weekend at the University of Vermont and swept the weekend Hockey East series to improve to 24-6-1 overall. Gasseau played a huge part in the sweep as he had six points as the Eagles scored 10 goals over the weekend and he had a hand in six of them.

Just how good was Gasseau? He had two assists on Friday night in a 6-3 come-from-behind victory and he sealed the victory with a third-period empty-net goal. He assisted on power-play goals by Ryan Leonard and James Hagens, just over a minute apart in the second period.

On Saturday night in a 4-1 BC victory, he scored two goals. He gave the Eagles a 2-0 first-period lead and scored the fourth and final goal of the game for Brown's team in the second period. He assisted on Teddy Stiga's first-period goal. With the three goals over the weekend, he is now second on Boston College in goals with 13, behind Leonard, a Washington Capitals draft pick.

Gasseau is not a name that jumps off the screen at you when it comes to Bruins prospects, but since arriving in Chestnut Hill three years ago, he has been getting better and better. Generally after their junior season, players will leave college and sign their entry-level deal with their NHL club, but it is not known whether or not Gasseau will do that when BC season ends in the NCAA Tournament.

After reaching the Championship Game last season and falling to the University of Denver, the Eagles are on a mission to get back there and win it. If they do, Gasseau will play a large part in their postseason success.