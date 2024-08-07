Ranking Boston Bruins Top 10 Prospects: No's 1-5
By Scott Roche
As we go through the dog days of August, we are continuing to take a look ahead to the 2024-25 Boston Bruins season. Tuesday, we took our first look at the Top 10 prospects with No.'s 6-10 for the Black and Gold, who generally rank near the bottom of the NHL in prospect pool rankings.
Today, we will take a look at the top 5 prospects that the Bruins have going into the season and in reality, multiple of these players are ready to take the next step in the NHL for coach Jim Montgomery as early as this season. Here are the top 5 prospects for Boston.
Boston Bruins Top 5 prospects
If you have not got to know Oskar Jellvik, it's time to start paying attention to the Boston College forward. Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft, Jellvik has emerged as a rising star for the Eagles and played a big role in their run to the National Championship Game this past April.
In 41 games, he finished with 13 goals and 29 assists spending a lot of time on a line with fellow Bruins' prospects Andre Gasseau and Trevor Kuntar. In his freshman season at BC, he had just four goals and 13 assists, but he saw a huge jump in his game in his second year in Hockey East. He's certainly a quick riser in the current prospect pool for the Black and Gold.