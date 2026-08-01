Underrated former Bruins forward bolting overseas to continue his hockey career

As we come to the end of July, there are still some free agents who have yet to find a home for next season. With the calendar turning to August, some players might get an invite to a training camp in September on a PTO. It wouldn't be surprising if the Boston Bruins bring a player in on one.

One NHL free agent who is still unsigned is former Bruins forward Tomas Nosek. A bottom-six forward, he was a forward what some teams would covet to add either a veteran presence to their bottom-six or a good penalty killer. Nosek is going to continue his hockey career, but it won't be in the NHL. Instead, he's heading overseas to continue his career this upcoming season.

Former Bruins forward Tomas Nosek is heading overseas to continue his career

Nosek is heading to the Czech Extraliga to continue his career in 2026-27 with HC Dynamo Pardubice, the club announced on Friday.

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Nosek spent two seasons with the Bruins in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and was a key piece of the bottom six under former coaches Bruce Cassidy and Jim Montgomery. What a difference there was in Nosek's time with the Black and Gold. In the 2021-22 season, he played in 75 games with three goals and 17 points with a plus/minus of minus-9. He averaged 13:21 a night.

During Boston's record-setting 2022-23 regular season, Nosek had seven goals and 11 assists with a plus-9 while averaging 12:33 a night in 66 regular-season games. In 14 playoff games over his two seasons in Boston, Nosek had four assists.

After the 2022-23 season, he left in free agency and signed with the New Jersey Devils for one year and $1 million. The following summer, he signed with the Florida Panthers and was part of their Stanley Cup-winning team that took down the Edmonton Oilers. He played in just 21 games this past season with two goals and four assists.