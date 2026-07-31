Bruins should spare no expense if Norris Trophy winner becomes available

The Boston Bruins have been no strangers to making big moves. This offseason, the club pulled the trigger on the deal to land JJ Peterka.

But if there’s one area the Bruins could address moving forward is the blue line. Yes, that’s a narrative that pretty much every team in the NHL follows. Every team in the league would love to land Quinn Hughes or Zach Werenski.

And the Bruins are no exception. But if there’s one trade Don Sweeney has to pull off is landing Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, if he can.

That’s a big if.

The business case for adding Karlsson is simple. Boston needs a puck-moving defenseman who can help take some of the offensive load off Charlie McAvoy’s shoulders. There’s also the fact that the Bruins need more scoring from the back end. Beyond McAvoy, there aren’t really any offensive-minded blueliners on the Bruins’ roster.

Karlsson fits that mold. Boston could deploy him in a middle-pairing situation with someone like Nikita Zadorov for good measure. That approach would give Karlsson the cover he needs to do his thing. The Bruins, meanwhile, would have the sort of defenseman they need to ensure more offense from a critical part of the lineup.

The issues potentially keeping this trade from happening are another story entirely.

Bruins would have a bit of a hard time pulling off Karlsson trade

So, pulling off a Karlsson trade wouldn’t be easy. The biggest headwind is Karlsson’s cap hit. He comes with a $10 million cap hit, considering that the San Jose Sharks are still on the hook for $1.5 million. While the good news is that his contract is in its final year, the cap hit is still a pretty chunky one to make happen.

As it stands, the Bruins have $5.39 million in cap space. As such, Sweeney will need to cut some payroll to make the deal work overall. Assuming Sweeney can make that happen, there’s another issue to consider: The acquisition cost.

Karlsson won’t come cheap. He’s coming off a resurgent season in 2025-26. While the sticker price won’t be totally through the roof, it will be high enough to make some teams think twice about the move.

The asking price will likely involve a first-round pick and a high-end prospect. The Bruins could figure out the pick(s), but the high-end prospect may be a challenge. Also, Boston will be looking for the Penguins to take back a contract. Perhaps some like Mason Lohrei could appeal to the Penguins. But there could be another contract that would have to go out the door to make the math work.

Let’s assume that works out, there’s one more issue. Karlsson has a full no-trade clause. So, would he be willing to waive it? That’s a bit of a big if. And that could be the biggest hurdle of all. Karlsson may just not feel it in Boston, ultimately leading him to pass on the Bruins.

In the end, this conversation is purely hypothetical. But if there is a chance the Bruins could make this deal work, it would behoove Don Sweeney to do everything he can.