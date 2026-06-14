Bruins rumors: Could Mason Lohrei really fetch the pick needed to draft the Ruck twins?

It's starting to feel like the writing is on the wall for the future of Mason Lohrei with the Boston Bruins. The left-shot defenseman was a candidate to take the next step this past season under Marco Sturm, but he ended up as a healthy scratch during the team's most crucial playoff games. There will be a team that still sees the value in Lohrei as an offensive defenseman, and according to Phil Carter, Don Sweeney has high hopes for his trade value.

Heard Boston is considering using Mason Lohrei to try and acquire draft compensation. Asking price is a 1st or high 2nd.



Seems like they’re interested in the Ruck Twins. — Phil Carter (@RealPhilCarter) June 12, 2026

While Carter's source might be correct that the Bruins are trying to trade Lohrei for a late-first or early-second round pick, that doesn't mean they will find a team willing to do so. The one team that could have some interest in the deal would be the Calgary Flames, who own the 30th, 35th, and 36th overall picks and already showed some interest in Lohrei during the Rasmus Andersson trade negotiations.

Mason Lohrei might be on the trade block, but it could be hard to find a willing partner

While it might be harder than Sweeney thinks to land a pick that will get the Bruins the opportunity to draft Markus and Liam Ruck, I don't hate the thinking if that is the direction they are heading. Drafting two players with high offensive upside from the WHL strays from the drafting norm from this front office, and that definitely isn't a bad thing.

The Ruck twins finished first and second in WHL scoring this season, with Markus leading the way with 108 points and Liam behind him with 104. Markus is the playmaker of the two, recording a whopping 87 assists, while Liam is the finisher with 45 goals.

There are some questions about how the players' games will translate to the pro level, and there are even more about what it'll look like if they end up on different teams. Anything can happen on draft night, but it feels like everything is shaping up for them to go to the same organization, and if it isn't the Bruins, I wouldn't be too shocked if the Flames, with all their picks in that range, are the ones to do it.

It's a breath of fresh air to see rumors about the Bruins getting creative when it comes to their draft plans. Whether or not you believe Lohrei could even come close to netting this return, just the fact that Boston is doing anything they can to acquire more offensive talent would be a great sign.