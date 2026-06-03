NHL writer said what no Bruins fans wanted to hear about defenseman Mason Lohrei

Going into the offseason, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Boston Bruins in terms of what their roster will look like next season. If the Bruins' front office is serious about the Black and Gold making another postseason push, then there are going to be some additions and subtractions needed.

As far as subtractions of players under contract beyond this season, there is a handful of players that would make sense if general manager Don Sweeney decided to part ways with them. One of the players who has been rumored to be moved this summer is young defenseman Mason Lohrei.

During his time with the Bruins, the last couple of seasons, there has been a wave of ups and downs for the former Ohio State defenseman. Against the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the playoffs, he ended up sitting on the ninth floor for three games.

The roster needs to improve for next season, and one way they could do it is by moving Lohrei. If they do, Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report said that would scare most Boston fans if he indeed moved out.

Bleacher Report says what should scare Bruins fans about moving defenseman Mason Lohrei

It is always difficult to make decisions on whether or not to move young players. Lohrei is clearly one of those players. Despite his struggles, he has proved that he's capable of being a full-time NHL defenseman and also the defenseman to quarterback a team's power play. He won't get that opportunity in Boston. However, Richardson said that should concern Bruins fans if Sweeney trades him.

"Lohrei has another year left on his contract with an affordable salary-cap hit of $3.2 million. He might flourish with another club,'' wrote Richardson.

There it is, right there. It's not that he has another year left on his contract, but it's he could flourish with another club. It happens sometimes, and it's a chance that teams make, but if Sweeney deals him, he needs to get the trade right.

Lohrei was rumored to be part of a potential deal back in January that could have landed the Black and Gold, Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. However, a potential deal fell through, and Andersson is playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston has multiple needs this offseason to improve the roster, and addressing a need through a trade is necessary. If so, Lohrei will likely be someone a team covets. If does leave and flourishes somewhere else, it's a risk that Sweeney will have to take.