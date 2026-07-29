The story behind the song that erupts after every Bruins home goal

When it comes to the Boston Bruins and playing at the TD Garden, there are a lot of things that fans look forward to. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there is a banner captain for each home game that gets the crowd all riled up before the puck is dropped.

There is also The Standells' "Dirty Water" song that is played after all Boston wins, whether it comes in the regular season or the playoffs. That same song is played at Fenway Park after a Boston Red Sox win, and while fans of both Boston teams claim ownership of the song, it's still debated as to which team claimed it as their own first.

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There are a lot of chants that happen throughout a Bruins game, and it doesn't matter if things are going well or badly. Boston fans always have a chant, whether it's in the regular season or in a postseason game. However, when a goal is scored, there is a famous song that plays across the TD Garden speakers that Bruins fans love.

The history behind the Kernkraft 400 song after Boston Bruins goals

It wouldn't be a Bruins game, win or lose, with Kernkraft 400 by Zombie Nations blasting over the TD Garden speakers after a goal. That was the case back in May of 2026 when the Black and Gold trailed 6-0 late in the third period against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, only to have Sean Kuraly break the shutout in the final minute of the game. The song was still blasted over the speakers, and Boston fans who were left celebrated.

There have been some memorable goals scored, and the song has been blasted. How about David Pastrnak's series-winning overtime goal in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024? That goal will live in Boston Bruins lore for a long time. How about Patrice Bergeron's goal in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs, which capped an incredible comeback?

Aside from the goal song by Zombie Nation, let's not forget the "woo" that comes after the goal is announced over the TD Garden speakers. That's something that only happens in Boston. Those songs and chants define Boston Bruins fandom in a nutshell.