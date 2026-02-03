Under-the-radar Bruins prospect shines in Beanpot semifinal for Boston University

During his tenure as general manager of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney has certainly had his strengths and weaknesses. Ask any Bruins fan, and they would have a longer list of his failures than they would of his successes. It's how they roll when talking about the former Bruins defenseman's job as GM.

At the top of the list for things that Sweeney you could say has struggled with is his drafting. There have been very few and far between instances where Boston has made some picks that have developed into players in the NHL. There have been some, like Jake DeBrusk and Jeremy Swayman, but there have been more misses than hits.

There could be many different reasons for that. Trading away high draft picks at past trade deadlines would be at the top of that list, but recently, there have been some potential good picks. The first name that comes to mind is James Hagens, selected in the first-round of last June's draft.

One pick that has gone unnoticed and been playing under the radar this year is Jonathan Morello. He has quietly been having a solid freshman season for Boston University, and on Monday night in the semifinals of the Beanpot, he notched a huge goal for the Terriers.

Bruins draft pick Jonathan Morello scores goal in first Beanpot

Trailing 1-0 to Northeastern early in the second period, Morello was at the top of the Huskies crease and redirected a pass from Charlie Tretheway to even the game. BU went on to win, 3-2, in a shootout to advance to next Monday night's Championship Game against Boston College.

The goal was the sixth of the season for Morello, to go along with six assists. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 Entry Draft by the Bruins. The Toronto native stands at 6-foot-2, and he has been able to score at every level he has played in. There is still time for him to develop at BU, but he is worth keeping an eye on down the line.