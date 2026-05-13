Toronto Maple Leafs firing Craig Berube opens the door for Bruins fans' worst nightmare

When it comes to the coaching carousel in the NHL, things are about to get interesting, to say the least. As teh regular season was coming to a close, the New York Islanders fired Patrick Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights fired Bruce Cassidy.

There are a couple of jobs that a lot of insiders and fans have their eyes on: the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. As far as Edmonton goes, the future of Kris Knoblauch is up in the air, as was the future of Craig Berube in Toronto. Well, at least it was.

On Wednesday morning, the Maple Leafs and their new front office announced that they were firing Craig Berube, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. Now, things are going to get really interesting in Toronto with a coaching position open. Could they do what would be a Boston Bruins fan's nightmare, hire Bruce Cassidy?

The Maple Leafs are making a coaching change



Craig Berube is out — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2026

The Toronto Maple Leafs open the door for a massive coaching hire of Bruce Cassidy

All eyes are going to be on the Maple Leafs and Cassidy. Fired from Vegas, there has been some drama surrounding Boston's former coach this week. There were reports that the Los Angeles Kings and Oilers were interested in him. Now, don't be surprised if Toronto gets linked to him.

That would be a complete nightmare scenario for the Bruins and their fans. There is no doubt that he is the hottest coach without a job and will draw interest. In fact, you could say that he's in a position to pick where he wants to go. Does he even want to get back behind a bench? Likely, but he did mention how great it would be to bring a Stanley Cup to Canada someday.

First, Toronto got its first-round draft pick last week in the NHL Draft Lottery by winning it. That keeps it away from the Black and Gold. A huge first offseason win for the Maple Leafs. Then, they fire Berube, and with Cassidy available, could they do the funniest thing and pluck Cassidy as their next head coach?

There is no doubt that changes are coming in Toronto this summer. The future of Auston Matthews is up in the air, and the fanbase is begging for something good to happen. Retaining their first-round pick and winning the NHL Draft Lottery is a start. Hiring Cassidy would be a major gut-punch to the Boston Bruins and their fans. Buckle up.