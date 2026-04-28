Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy throws gas on potential return behind the bench

When the Boston Bruins fired coach Bruce Cassidy in June of 2022, it sent shockwaves not only throughout Boston but also throughout the NHL. It didn't take long for him to land back on his feet, being hired a few weeks later by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Not surprisingly, he had instant success in Vegas. While the Bruins were rolling through the 2022-23 regular season, setting an NHL record for wins and points in a season, the Golden Knights clinched a spot in the playoffs.

After the Bruins suffered a historic playoff collapse at the hands of the Florida Panthers after having a 3-1 lead, Cassidy and Vegas went on to win the Stanley Cup over the Panthers. Talk about getting the last laugh.

Last month, however, the Golden Knights made the surprising decision to fire Cassidy with the playoffs on the horizon. Now unemployed, albeit not for long, likely, Cassidy is the type of coach that will get back behind a bench before long. Probably this summer at the earliest. He will have many options, but he went on the Leafs Morning Take podcast and made a statement that opened some eyes.

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy makes eye-opening statement

There are going to be options for Cassidy this summer, and likely multiple in Canada. He spoke on the podcast about coaching again and bringing a Stanley Cup to Canada.

“I represented Canada at the Olympics and Four Nations. It was a great honour. But I haven’t done a deep dive into it,” Cassidy said. "Usually, the first thing you think of is the market, does the team have a chance, how does it impact your family, then you worry about the city later. Is ownership solid, things like that? It would be kind of cool to do it. It would be cool to win a Stanley Cup in a Canadian city right now because it’s been a while. That would be something else.”

It's happening. Cassidy ended up behind a bench with a Canadian team. Whether or not he wins the Stanley Cup is another story, but without a doubt, he's ending up behind a bench in Canada. Whether it's the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, or any other team, he's destined to be behind a bench in Canada.

Toronto would be a worst-case scenario for Bruins fans, but maybe, just maybe, the best landing spot would be Edmonton with a talented roster begging to have success. This is bound to get interesting this summer. He doesn't make that statement without giving it some serious thought.