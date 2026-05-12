Former Bruins' coaches return behind NHL bench faces major roadblock

When it comes to the coaching carousel around the NHL this time of the year, expect the unexpected. You know, like an episode of Big Brother, nothing is off the table.

The Vegas Golden Knights made the surprising decision late in the regular season to fire coach Bruce Cassidy and replace him with John Tortorella. That was about as interesting a move as you'll find. Firing one fiery coach who rubs players the wrong way to only hire his replacement as a fiery coach who rubs players the wrong way. What a time to be a Vegas Golden Knight.

Anyway, as they get set to host the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal on Tuesday night, there is some reported drama surrounding Cassidy and Vegas.

Vegas reportedly withheld permission for the Edmonton Oilers' opportunity to interview Bruce Cassidy

After firing Cassidy, Vegas still owes him $4.5 million next season. However, they also appear to hold his rights in terms of which teams can and can't talk to him about a potential coaching opportunity. According to Frank Seravalli, Edmonton had requested permission to speak to Cassidy about a potential coaching position with the Oilers, but Vegas has withheld permission and not outright denied Cassidy the opportunity.

Now, call it gamesmanship or whatever you want, but an NHL club having the ability to block a former coach from interviewing for a job is certainly something. If Edmonton hired Cassidy, then Veags wouldn't have to pay the full $4.5 million he is owed next season. However, it appears that they would rather pay him than have him coach the Oilers.

That is understandable, as Cassidy could be the missing piece that gets Edmonton over the top in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's also a division rival that could overtake Vegas in the Pacific Division. Call it whatever you want, but things could get heated between Edmonton and Vegas in terms of Cassidy. What a league.