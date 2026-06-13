This proposed Vincent Trocheck trade will surely get Boston Bruins' fans fired up

Vincent Trocheck was one of the most sought-after players at the NHL's trade deadline, and it doesn't appear that will change this offseason. The New York Rangers have reportedly been asking for a massive haul for the top-six center, and that, unfortunately for Boston Bruins fans, will also not be changing this summer.

The B's were tied to Trocheck on deadline day, but no deal came to pass as Rangers GM Chris Drury stuck to his guns on his high asking price. With the free agent market drying up with every new re-signing, Don Sweeney may need to meet the Blueshirts' ask if he's looking to improve Boston's situation at center.

So what kind of return could the Rangers be looking for out of Boston? The Athletic's Vincent Z. Mercogliano came up with a deal that will surely divide fans.

Proposed Vincent Trocheck trade sees Bruins burning through futures

Mercogliano suggests that Sweeney offer up Matt Poitras, the No. 23 pick in the upcoming 2026 draft and a 2028 first-rounder — the latter of the two between the Bruins and the Florida Panthers. Longtime Boston beat writer Fluto Shinzawa astutely points out in his response that Trocheck might not be the true top-line pivot Sweeney is hunting for, but gives them a cost-controlled veteran who can mop up top-six minutes.

This trade would provide a ton of insight into where both organizations currently see themselves. If the Rangers take on such a future-heavy deal, then it means that Drury might not be so opposed to a rebuild instead of a retool. Of course, he could simply flip those first-round picks for top-end talent, much like the Bruins would be doing here.

Poitras has struggled to make an impact at the NHL level, but would give the Rangers a decent change-of-scenery player. Yet the heart of this deal would clearly be the two first-rounders. New York will already be getting a solid prospect with the No. 5 selection--Carson Carels or Chase Reid seem like safe bets here--and would have two more late-round shots if they accepted this deal.

This seems like a stomachable trade from Boston's perspective, but if the Rangers are looking for true NHL-ready talent, they may run into a brick wall in negotiations.

Trocheck trade would shed light on Bruins' mindset heading into next season

We mentioned earlier that this proposed trade would shed some light on both teams' current outlooks. If the Bruins believe they are just a piece or two away from pushing deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, then moving out late first-round picks and a former second-rounder who hasn't caught on as a pro seems like a no-brainer.

Sweeney passed on trading for Trocheck at the deadline due to his realistic view of Boston's chances come playoff time, however, and his team ended up falling short against the upstart Buffalo Sabres in the first round. Were the B's one center away from toppling the Atlantic Division's best team? They may very well have been.

There's been a lot of consideration for what Trocheck could do for the Bruins on the ice, but he's also highly regarded as one of the better leaders in the NHL. Maybe his steady presence could have helped stop the bleeding during one of Boston's home losses in round one. It's also worth remembering that his contract will likely age incredibly well--$5.625 million until 2029--in this rising cap environment.

Odds are good that the Bruins could find eventual NHL regulars with those late first-rounders, but that isn't going to help this 100-point team make meaningful progress in 2026-27. As such, this deal seems like it'd be worth strongly considering as Sweeney looks for ways to improve his top-six group without breaking the bank on a pricey free agent.