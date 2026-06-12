Bruins must stay clear of expensive Oilers defenseman

One need the Boston Bruins have this offseason is an upgrade on defense. Andrew Peeke is a free agent; the best decision for Boston's front office and general manager Don Sweeney is to let him walk. There needs to be a split, and he needs a new home for a fresh start next season.

That would leave a huge hole on the right side, and that was something Sweeney tried to address back in January when he tried acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. There appeared to be a trade in place, but it never got over the finish line, and Andersson eventually went to the Vegas Golden Knights. The rest, they say, is history.

The Bruins have some questions surrounding youngster Mason Lohrei on defense, and there was some thought that he could be moved this offseason as the Black and Gold have an abundance of left-shot blueliners. He could be used as part of a trade to address a need on defense or at center. If he's going to be used to address a need on defense, well, there is one player that Sweeney needs to stay far away from.

Bruins must stay clear of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse

It was reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Thursday that Darnell Nurse requested a trade. While that is a name that might generate some interest for Sweeney, he must stay clear of the 31-year-old. One big reason why trading for Nurse is a bad idea is that he's owed $9.25 million through the 2029-30 season. Yeah, thanks, but no thanks.

Think about how older he gets year after year. That would be a brutal AAV for the Black and Gold to swallow. Anyway, while the thought of acquiring might pique some interest, truth be told, the Bruins have a gaping need on the right side. Nurse doesn't answer that. Playing a left-shot on his right side with anyone is not a recipe for success in the NHL.

There is going to be some interest in some players, both through trades and free agency, for the Bruins and Sweeney. He will have his options, and you have to believe that he'll address it. However, Nurse is not worth sending a trade package back to Edmonton. Next.