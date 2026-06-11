Boston Bruins defenseman tabbed trade target for retooling Eastern Conference rival

When it comes to players that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney can trade this offseason, there are several options that he has. However, when it comes to options that are realistic, well, that's a different story.

However, when it comes to improving the roster for Marco Sturm going into next season, well, some tough decisions are going to have to be made. One of those players who could be moved is defenseman Mason Lohrei. If he is moved, it'll likely be part of a big trade where the Black and Gold address one of their three big needs. Could the New York Rangers be a trade partner for Sweeney?

Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic listed some 'Rangers buy-low trade candidates: Untapped potential vs. absorbable contracts'. Lohrei was mentioned as someone whom the Rangers could trade for.

NHL writers link Rangers to Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei in potential offseason trade

There is no doubt that Lohrei would generate a lot of interest across the league. He is a young defenseman with an offensive upside who can also quarterback a team's power play. As for the Rangers, he is someone whom they could acquire and be a change of scenery for.

"The 25-year-old left-shot D was No. 17 on Chris Johnston’s offseason trade board as he enters the final year of a contract that pays $3.2 million annually. The Bruins are one of the teams that made a play for Trocheck, with the 6-foot-5 Lohrei a logical piece in a package if they re-engage the Rangers this summer,'' wrote Baugh and Mercogliano.

If the Bruins and Rangers are going to have trade discussions, it would likely surround Boston trying to acquire Vincent Trocheck. That is a name that draws different reactions from fans. Some would like him, some would want to stay away from him.

It just compounds the point that if Lohrei is actually traded this summer, it's going to bring back a need the Black and Gold have. Out of all the trade chips the Bruins have, Lohrei might be the easiest to part ways with. We'll see what this summer has in store for Lohrei, Sweeney, and the Bruins.