The Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks are often linked in trade rumors. Recently, the Canucks reportedly went into sell mode, sparking rumors about potential destinations for some of their veteran players. While Conor Garland would make a bit more sense for what the Bruins are looking for, they need to avoid the other name circulating on social media.

Bruins insider Jimmy Murphy dropped a sourced report in an RG article, stating that the Bruins were among the teams poking around the Canucks' recent rumors. It looks like Don Sweeney and the front office are interested in both Garland and Kiefer Sherwood.

"Per an NHL source, the Bruins are among multiple teams pursuing Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood and have also expressed interest in his teammate and Scituate, MA native, Conor Garland," Murphy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Garland has been a name that Bruins fans have been looking at ever since he was involved in trade rumors with the Arizona Coyotes. However, Sherwood is a player that the Bruins should stay away from.

Bruins should avoid one recent trade rumor with Canucks

The Bruins have a ton of "piss and vinegar" in their bottom six, which is all that Sherwood would bring to the team's forward group. While I was a little skeptical of the strategy to start the season, it's now easy to admit that Cam Neely's vision for the team makes for a fun viewing experience, and the players are clearly putting it on the line for each other every night. The last point is something that Bruins fans haven't been able to say over the past couple of seasons.

Sweeney and Neely took some chances with their free agency strategy this past offseason. So far, the additions of players like Tanner Jeannot and Sean Kuraly are working out. The front office would be better off not testing its luck with another risk.

Sherwood had a breakout season in 2024-25, recording 19 goals for the Canucks. The team brought him back in hopes that it wasn't a one-season anomaly, and he repaid them by scoring 12 goals already this season. The hot streak to start this season puts him on pace to end the year with 39.

That production made his value skyrocket, and the Canucks are looking for a haul to acquire his services. If the Bruins are seriously considering trading a first-round pick for Sherwood, it could easily be a waste of draft capital once Sherwood's 27.9% shooting percentage starts to drop.

There will be a team that wastes a first-round pick on Sherwood between now and the trade deadline and will regret it before the Canucks even make their selection at the draft. Don Sweeney, please don't let it be the Bruins.