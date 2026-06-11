The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to do the funniest thing to the Boston Bruins

When the Boston Bruins fired former coach Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June of 2022, it sent shockwaves throughout the NHL. It came a few weeks after the Black and Gold were bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and after it appeared that Cassidy was safe for the following season.

After he was fired, it was only a matter of time before Cassidy found another job. He landed quickly back on his feet with the Vegas Golden Knights. What a decision and opportunity that turned out to be. While the Bruins followed a record-setting 2022-23 regular season with a first-round letdown against the Florida Panthers in the postseason after taking a 3-1 series lead, the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup.

So, who got the last laugh? Was it really the right decision for the Bruins to fire Cassidy? It's something that the organization may never recover from. However, in a stunning move this last March, Vegas fired Cassidy with nine games remaining before the playoffs. That has turned out to be a great move as they are tied 2-2 with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Final with Game 5 on Thursday night.

As far as it is concerned with Cassidy, Vegas has blocked him from interviewing for other head coaching opportunities since he's still under contract. He has his eyes on a few openings, and one of them would be a nightmare scenario for Boston and Sweeney.

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is reportedly open to speaking with the Maple Leafs about their current opening

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reported that Cassidy would have interest in any opening, including Toronto. Yikes.

"The 61-year-old told The Athletic this week that he would “have interest in any opening” and was open to speaking to the Leafs, if allowed, to see if the fit was right on both sides,'' wrote Siegel.

New general manager John Chayka is still searching for the next Maple Leafs head coach. There is no debating that Cassidy is the top candidate out there for any position, but getting permission to speak with him is easier said than done. However, if Cassidy is interested in the opening and the Leafs can make it work, then what a hire this would be.

Toronto has the first overall pick in this month's NHL Entry Draft, which is huge for an organization looking to rebound from a lost 2025-26 season. There are other needs they need to address this offseason, but plucking Cassidy as their next head coach would trigger Bruins fans and the organization.

Cassidy said earlier this spring that he would love to bring a Stanley Cup championship to Canada. Is there a better place to do that than Toronto?