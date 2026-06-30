The Maple Leafs may have given the Bruins an avenue to pluck a free agent on July 1

By late Monday afternoon, NHL teams had determined which restricted free agents (RFAs) they were going to give qualifying offers to and which ones they weren't. For the Boston Bruins, there was one surprise: defenseman Jordan Harris. Despite dealing with an injury in 2025-26, he showed signs of being a depth piece for head coach Marco Sturm.

When it comes to other teams that did not give qualifying offers to players, there were some that certainly opened some eyes around the NHL. One of those teams is the Toronto Maple Leafs, who appear to be letting forward Matias Maccelli leave in free agency. If he does, then Bruins general manager Don Sweeney should be all over trying to sign him.

Bruins have a clear and obvious potential free agent candidate to target

This is an interesting offseason facing Sweeney as he is trying to add to his roster on the fly, while trying to win and make the playoffs next season around his core of Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and Jeremy Swayman. Boston has multiple needs for a couple of forwards and a right-shot defenseman.

Last Friday night, Sweeney addressed one need by acquiring right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round picks. Boston needs a top-six center, whether that comes through a trade or free agency, but it is easier said than done. However, adding youth to the core and someone who can come in and contribute right away, Maccelli is someone Sweeney should make every effort to sign if he does become available.

Maccelli was traded from the Mammoth to the Maple Leafs last June and was effective for Toronto in 2025-26. He finished with 14 goals and 25 assists in 71 games for a team that was tanking down the stretch. Those were not his career highs after he potted 17 goals and 40 assists for the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24.

The 5-foot-11 left wing fits the need Boston has right now. Getting younger up front and adding talent while competing with the core. Peterka fits that mold, and Maccelli does as well. There would be multiple suitors for Maccelli, but he is someone who could bolster the Bruins' lines next season and beyond.

Free agency opens on Wednesday, and some answers could be coming before that. However, Maccelli is becoming available, and that could be just what Sweeney needs to add for next season.