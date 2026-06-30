Don Sweeney sending one RFA to free agency signals Bruins changes coming this offseason

When Don Sweeney met with the media last week, he didn't give away any decisions that he had made when it came to extending qualifying offers to his restricted free agents (RFAs). There were some tough decisions, but the decisions were kept hush-hush.

On Saturday, Sweeney traded one of his RFAs, former 2021 first-round draft pick, No. 21 overall, Fabian Lysell, to the Colorado Avalanche for fellow prospect Ivan Ivan. On Monday by 5 p.m. EST, the Bruins had to extend offers to their RFAs, and Boston released who they did and didn't offer them to. There was one name that stuck out that didn't receive a qualifying offer, defenseman Jordan Harris.

Bruins don't extend qualifying offer to defenseman Jordan Harris

As expected, the Bruins extended offers to Matthew Poitras, Riley Duran, Ivan, and Luke Cavallin. They did not extend them to Harris, Alexis Gendron, and Max Wanner.

So what does this mean? Well, for Harris, he becomes a free agent and is allowed to sign anywhere he wants. This is a tough blow for a Boston kid who grew up dreaming of donning the Spoked-B. He played in eight games for the Black and Gold before suffering an injury that cost him a good chunk of time, with a goal and three points. He played in one game against the Buffalo Sabres in the first-round playoff series.

You would have to think that someone will take a chance on the third-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 Entry Draft. he deserves it. For Boston, this means some changes are coming on the backend, especially if Andrew Peeke walks in free agency.

Frederic Brunet is close to being NHL-ready, but it also signals an addition likely coming from outside of the organization. Does it end up being Darnell Nurse in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers, or someone else? That will be answered over the next couple of days and weeks, but letting Harris walk is certainly a tough blow for a Boston kid who was living a dream.