Meet JJ Peterka: Bruins opt for offensive upside over using 23rd overall pick

The Boston Bruins were going to be able to take a gamble on some high offensive upside with their 23rd overall pick, but instead of drafting youth, they decided to give up the pick, along with the 2028 Florida Panthers first-rounder, to take a player entering his prime in JJ Peterka after a tough first season with the Utah Mammoth.

The Mammoth are trading JJ Peterka to the Bruins for the 23rd overall pick and a conditional 2028 first-round pick, per @FriedgeHNIC 🔄



The 2028 first-round pick is top-10 protected. pic.twitter.com/ltKEGkPvkK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 26, 2026

The German-born winger had 68 points in 77 games during the 2024-25 season, before new Bruins hire Kevyn Adams traded him to the Mammoth for Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring. He had a rough season in Utah, and the Bruins' gamble is that he will see a resurgence under fellow German head coach Marco Sturm.

It's a gamble the Bruins needed to start taking to add offensive skill, but he isn't going to be a player who fits into the system easily. He can be a bit of a lost cause in the defensive zone at times, and doesn't follow Sturm's finer points of the game that he likes his players to have, but he will make the Bruins' top-six much faster and more skilled while also making it a bit softer.

The question for Peterka is whether he can thrive under Sturm and unlock a whole new level of offense. It won't be easy to live up to the massive expectations of getting traded for two first-round picks, especially in a city like Boston. And, if you're a player that might be perceived by the fans as a little bit on the softer side, it's going to be even harder.

Fans are going to have some mixed reactions about this trade. Some were bought into the rebuild, while others want them to be contenders as long as they still have the core of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman. Another skilled European will surely help keep Pastrnak happy and potentially play on his opposite wing, but it remains to be seen whether this trade will get them any closer to advancing through a couple of rounds of the playoffs.