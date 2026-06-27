Bruins land former Sabres GM Kevyn Adams in front office role

The Boston Bruins made some news before the NHL Draft by negotiating a trade for JJ Peterka, but he wasn't the only addition to the organization that made some waves. Elliotte Friedman also reported that Boston would be adding former Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams to the fold, and that isn't as bad as some fans might have you believe.

Friedman says former Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is joining the #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/fhgAdsq02Q — Marcussi (@Marcussi_MA) June 26, 2026

The Sabres fired Adams this season and immediately went on a magical run to the playoffs, leading to a first-round win over the Bruins. However, while Adams took plenty of heat when he got fired, it was the roster he built that caught fire last season, and he deserves a ton of credit for that. One strength Adams has is drafting, which the front office sometimes lacks.

Some may have some sour memories of Adams as a general manager, but he did overhaul Buffalo's development system, and the Bruins felt that in the first round, when many of the players Adams developed were the leading forces in the series win. Instead of the old saying if you can't beat em', join em', the Bruins took the person's team they couldn't beat and had him join them.

If Adams is able to overhaul the system, it'll be worth the hiring. He might be accepting a lesser role than he had in Buffalo, but it might be a way to stay in the league and keep his name in the running for other jobs. Or, as some fans might be wondering, it could be a person to have in the building to eventually take over for the controversial Don Sweeney.

It'll be interesting to see how Peterka feels about joining a team with Adams, as he was the same man who traded him at last year's draft for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. It might be a sore spot for Peterka, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that the trade ended up being a considerable win for the Sabres this season.