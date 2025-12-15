Buffalo Sabres make major shakeup with front office firing

The Buffalo Sabres have been an organization that has used a lot of patience when it comes to dealing with each passing season. Year after year, they find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They are normally down near the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings.

Last year, they avoided last place in the division after the Boston Bruins completely went downhill, which saw Jim Montgomery fired and Joe Sacco relieved of his duties as interim coach. As far as the Sabres go, they are on pace for another last-place finish, and they have been called out by media members from other cities.

Currently, Buffalo is tied with the Ottawa Senators for last place, but patience is growing thin within the fanbase, and the front office heard it and is making changes.

Buffalo Sabres fire GM Kevyn Adams

On Monday, Buffalo announced that Kevun Adams was relieved of his duties with the organization and will be replaced by Jarmo Kekalainen, who has previous experience with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Kevyn Adams has been relieved of his duties as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres," Pegula said. "I would like to thank Kevyn for his dedication and loyalty to the Buffalo Sabres. He has been a reliable presence, and we are appreciative of his enduring care and commitment. I personally wish him and his entire family all the best."

What's next for the Sabres? They have been rebuilding for years and doing so through the draft, but the results on the ice haven't been what fans have been hoping for. They have traded away key players in the franchise who have gone on to have success with other organizations. There is a lot to be done in Western New York, but if there is someone who can lead them, it's Kekalainen.