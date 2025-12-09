NHL analyst brutally torches Bruins' division rival over rebuilding failures

We are just two months into the 2025-26 NHL season, and the Buffalo Sabres are still searching for answers as a franchise. After losing to the Calgary Flames, 7-4, on Monday night on the road, the Sabres are 11-14-4 and sitting in the basement of the Eastern Conference.

It has been a spot that Buffalo fans have been used to over the years as they repeatedly go through rebuilding years in what seems like a long nightmare in Western New York. During an intermission in Monday night's broadcast on Sportsnet, analyst Eric Francis ripped Buffalo apart over their rebuild in what felt like a warning to Flames fans who are watching their team struggle this season to date.

"You want to tear something down to the studs, be careful because you could end up being the Buffalo Sabres and for 20 years be the worst team in hockey," said Francis. "We're seeing it firsthand tonight. This team's give-a-crap meter is almost shut off.''

Eric Francis rips Buffalo's rebuild

Now, Francis didn't rip the Sabres to shreds in his entire rant, as he did point out that they do have some good players, but his point was made about the rebuild. Buffalo does have some good players and some veteran players, but as the fanbase has seen too many times in the past, more than likely, changes could be coming at some point, and as early as the trade deadline in March, unless things turn around soon.

Playing in the Atlantic Division is no prize. You have the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs in the Florida Panthers, who are also struggling amid mounting injuries this season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are surging after starting the season slowly. The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens look like potential playoff teams this season, while the Boston Bruins are also hanging around. The Ottawa Senators are struggling, but they are much improved as well.

The Sabres are stuck in a hard spot, and the patience within the fanbase is growing thin again. Francis said out loud what a lot of people are thinking about Buffalo, but there appears to be no end in sight in terms of the Sabres trying to compete in the Eastern Conference. It wouldn't be surprising to see moves of any kind happening sooner rather than later.