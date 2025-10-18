Former Bruins star snaps and throws a temper tantrum in frustrating loss

During his career, former Boston Bruins star and captain Brad Marchand has had some questionable actions in games. I know, I'm not breaking any news there.

Now with the Florida Panthers after being traded at the trade deadline in March, Marchand re-signed there over the summer after winning the Stanley Cup in June. This season, he has three goals and six points for the Panthers, who are 3-4-0. They visit the TD Garden on Tuesday night in his first return to the ice since the deal.

On Saturday afternoon, the Panthers played the struggling Buffalo Sabres in Western New York. Buffalo picked up a 3-0 victory, but to say that Marchand had a meltdown in the second period would be a major understatement.

Former Bruins captain Brad Marchand has meltdown against Sabres

In the second period with the Sabres leading 1-0, Marchand was cross-checked in the back by Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin. Marchand didn't take too well to it. He took Dahlin down to the ice, and when he fell to the ice, Marchand jumped on him and started punching him. A scrum ensued, but Marchand didn't stop there.

Marchand took Dahlin's helmet with him to the penalty box and he ripped all the snaps off of Dahlin's helmet. Marchand was hit with minors for cross-checking and roughing. Thirty-two seconds into the power play, Buffalo scored for a 2-0 lead.

Bruins fans are used to see this from Marchand, but he really cleaned up a lot of his antics the last couple of years. Given the injuries that the Panthers have right now, they can't afford to have Marchand pick up a suspension for a meltdown, especially with a trip to Boston next that a lot of fans are looking forward to. The passion he still plays with a 37 years old is certainly not slowing down.