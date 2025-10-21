Boston Bruins reportedly expressing interest in division rival forward

Seven games into the 2025-26 season, one thing is clear about the Boston Bruins. They need some help up front scoring. They have struggled to put the puck not only into the net, but just generate shots and high-danger scoring chances.

It is not going to be an easy fix for head coach Marco Sturm or general manager Don Sweeney. Addressing it with a player from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) is unlikely. They should at least give a young player a chance to inject some youth into the lineup, but fixing their scoring woes is not something it would do.

Sweeny will likely have to address it through a trade if he does. Teams are not going to be wheeling and dealing players this early in the season, but one name that has come up is Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres. According to two sources of Jimmy Murphy of RG that Buffalo is listening to offers on the top-six forward, with the Bruins and Edmonton Oilers already checking in.

Bruins reportedly checking in on Sabres forward Alex Tuch

"Buffalo is listening on Alex Tuch," Murphy wrote from his source. "From what I know, the Bruins and Oilers have inquired, along with a couple of other teams."

Boston being linked to Tuch is not surprising. Last season, he tied his career high in goals that he set in 2022-23 with 36. He also had 31 assists on a team that again missed the playoffs, but finished higher in the standings than the Black and Gold.

Acquiring Tuch would require a big piece going back the other way. He is in the final year of his current contract that carries an AAV of $4.75 million. Adding him to Boston's top-six on the right wing would be a big addition to this Bruins team that is desperately in need of offense. If this turns into a bidding war, how far will Sweeney go? At some point, making a deal to upgrade the offense needs to be done sooner rather than later.