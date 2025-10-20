Bruins' second line raises question marks about sustainability of team

The Bruins wrapped up their western road trip yesterday with disappointing results, now returning to Boston on a four-game skid, which saw a clear struggle to generate offense when it mattered most. Now that the dust has settled, the spotlight has been put on the second line in their struggles while away, most recently in seeing Casey Mittlestadt being scratched in favor of Marat Khusnutdinov following a tough game against Colorado.

Arvidsson is not performing up to being the 2RW

Viktor Arvidsson has recorded just a single point in just seven games thus far this season, having yet to be scratched from the lineup, unlike similar struggling linemate Casey Mittlestadt, who too has just two points so far in the campaign. Whether this is Sturm having patience for his veteran early on into the season or isn't confident in the depth that exists below him, it's been evident thus far that preseason predictions for the team's inability to generate quality shots have been proven correct, with the team going through massive dry spells in portions of the game this past road trip.

Regardless, Arvidsson will need to step up his offense if he is to maintain his current role on the team. However, the question must be asked if Sweeney would be willing to swallow his pride on his first notable offseason signing this past free agency, or finally begin to infuse the youth in Providence into the lineup.

Fabian Lysell is knocking on the door

Lysell has been scorching hot to start off this season in the AHL, scoring three goals and tallying three assists to boot in the first four games of the season, good for being tied for fifth in the league in overall scoring. Lysell, after a frustrating training camp and preseason which saw him again be sent down to the AHL for yet another development stint, is playing like he has something to prove with Providence.

The former first-rounder for the Bruins showed good promise offensively in his end-of-the-year stint with the team, and his speed and craftiness can be valuable in a lineup deficient in such attributes. Could this be Lysell's shot at long last for an extended look? Should the Bruins continue to tailspin, it might be too early to write him off as yet another Sweeney draft whiff.

Additionally, perennial Providence Bruins star Georgii Merkulov has seen another hot start to his minor league season, posting the second-most points in the AHL thus far. Even Alex Steeves, Matthew Poitras, and Matej Blumel have seen similar success early on, who could also warrant potential looks down the line for Boston in case a changeup is deemed necessary.

Overall, the Bruins' second line desperately needs to step it up should the Bruins want to remain in the hunt for the Eastern Conference wild card.