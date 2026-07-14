The latest Vincent Trocheck quote proves he wasn't a fit for the Bruins this summer

One huge need for the Boston Bruins this offseason is a top-six center. There were not options available in free agency, so if general manager Don Sweeney is going to address the need, it'll be through a trade.

There were some trade candidates out there that would fill the need, but there are also some remaining. However, one name that the Black and Gold were linked to was Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. The Blueshirts were listening in on him, and it appeared that the Bruins just might have a shot to add him in a deal.

The veteran reportedly wanted to stay East, and that meant that there was a slight chance that the Bruins could have acquired him. However, he ended up getting moved to the Western Conference, and he spoke about why he waived his no-trade clause to go to the Utah Mammoth. The answer is one that likely means he wouldn't have waived his clause to go to Boston.

Vincent Trocheck's comments show he unlikely would have waived a trade to the Bruins

Trocheck would have filled the Bruins' need in the top-six, but ideally, Sweeney would have liked to get a young player. However, at this point, beggars can't be choosers. Trocheck explained why he waived his no-trade clause to go to the West, despite wanting to stay East. Let's just say, his reasoning likely means he wouldn't have waived to go to the Bruins.

"It was just going to a team that I think can win was the most important thing for me, " Trocheck said.

Are the Bruins in position to win now? Let's put it this way: Are the Bruins in position to win a championship right now? No, but are the Mammoth in a better position to win right now? Probably not, but you could make the case that they are in a better position than Boston. Right now, it's all about winning in the NHL, especially for stars getting up there in age.

"I am 32 years old. I would like to win a Stanley Cup. So if I am going to get traded I would like to go to a team that's winning or has a chance to win,'' said Trocheck back in March.

If Boston doesn't address their biggest need this summer down the middle, then Trocheck's quote is one that could become the norm around the league and Boston, with some stars in their prime and not close to winning.