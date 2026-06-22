Bruins linked to Vincent Trocheck, but the fit doesn't add up

The Boston Bruins are going to look for another center to add to the fold this offseason. Even though Don Sweeney is going to sniff around for a potential upgrade, that doesn't necessarily mean that he is going to find one that makes sense, and the last thing he needs to do is force a trade for someone like Vincent Trocheck to look busy. Worst case: the Bruins enter next season with Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, and Fraser Minten as their three centers, and that is okay.

The latest trade rumors suggest that Boston is open to trading Zacha. If that is the case, then the Bruins would need to bring in another center, but even then, having Trocheck replace him makes little sense.

Zacha had a massive bounce-back season in 2025-26, powered by his line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson. He ended the year with more points than Trocheck, albeit in more games, and showed that he could be a consistent two-way threat down the middle.

Zacha is three years younger, plays a similar two-way style to Trocheck, and has been better offensively recently. With the Bruins attempting to get younger and add more skill, trading Zacha just to replace him with an older, more defensive center is taking one step forward to take two steps back.

The Bruins' biggest issue in recent playoff losses is that they have tons of playoff-style pieces, but not enough offensive firepower around them. Boston can play that grind-style of game with the players they have, but when 95% of the roster is built that way, you're going to have trouble keeping up offensively and speed-wise with the competition.

If Zacha heads out the door, the Bruins need to do everything they can to replace him with someone with a bit more offensive flash. Trocheck doesn't really solve any of the Bruins' issues, and really puts them further away from a retool. In reality, he does look like a player that Sweeney is going to value and it would shock no one if he ends up in Boston, but that doesn't make it the correct move.