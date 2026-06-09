The latest Fraser Minten praise from a franchise legend is music to Bruins fans' ears

It won't be easy to be Fraser Minten in the Boston Bruins organization, given the era he is trying to follow. Boston fans have been dreaming of more center-ice depth since the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and when Minten burst onto the scene this season, they had dreams of him being their next two-way center. It didn't go smoothly all year, with some bumps in his offensive output, but the potential is clearly there.

The projection on Minten was that he could be a solid third-line center, but that ceiling rose over the course of his rookie season. Top-six center is now the goal for Minten, and by the end of the playoffs, he was playing in that role in what potentially could be a sign of things to come for the 2026-27 season. If the Bruins don't upgrade at center this offseason, the rookie has proved that he could play well with David Pastrnak.

While fans see the potential in Minten, it's always good to hear it come from fellow players, and who better to sing the young forward's praises than the player whose footsteps he is trying to follow? Minten chatted with reporters at Cam Neely's golf tournament on Sunday and delivered a great outlook on the rookie's future.

"I got to know him a little bit this year, just a few times I was around at the rink. I was on the ice with him once, and other than that, we talked faceoffs for a little bit. I was very impressed with how he wanted to learn and improve, ask questions, and he was really taking everything in. It was great to see. Obviously has a bright future, great potential. He did great this year, and I know there is more to come, more growth. " Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron talks about Fraser Minten pic.twitter.com/SlsGCvp2cx — Hannah (@babybergy37) June 8, 2026

In an ideal world, Minten won't have to play that first-line center role this season. Don Sweeney has to at least explore the center market through trade, and having some support there would do wonders for a player trying to avoid a sophomore slump.