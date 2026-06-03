Fraser Minten's performance in the World Championship should excite Bruins fans

When the Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in 2025, it certainly opened some eyes. It's rare that the two Atlantic Division rivals make a deal with each other, but this was a deal that ended up working out well for the Bruins.

It would have been even sweeter if they had acquired Toronto's first-round draft pick in this June's Entry Draft, but that is going to the Maple Leafs after they won the NHL Draft Lottery last month. That leaves the return for the Black and Gold being a likely 2028 first-round pick, a fourth-round pick in last June's draft, and prospect Fraser Minten.

Minten impressed at the end of the 2024-25 season following the trade. He ended up coming into training camp and winning a roster spot. He had a good first full NHL season, and after Boston was bounced in six games by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he ended up playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.

Bruins prospect Fraser Minten gets valuable experience in the IIHF World Championship

When it was announced that Minten was going to play in the IIHF World Championship for Team Canada, it was a no-brianer if he was given the opportunity. He would get some valuable playing time and be around some of the best players in the world on his team, headlined by Sidney Crosby.

In 10 games in Switzerland, the second-round pick, 38th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 Entry Draft, Minten had one goal and three assists. He opened the tournament by picking up an assist in a win over Sweden. Despite playing on the fourth line for Tema Canada, the 21-year-old proved he belonged.

Now, despite Team Canada coming up short without picking up a medal, this was an experience that is going to serve Minten well going into his second season with the Bruins. At the end of the season media availability, team president Cam Neely sounded like someone who was sending Minten a message about potentially moving up in the lineup next season. Whether or not he does that remains to be seen, but what happened over the last couple of weeks should give him the confidence to be able to do it at some point.