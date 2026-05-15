Fraser Minten makes an immediate impact in Canada's win over Sweden proving he belongs

When the Boston Bruins season ended on May 1 against the Buffalo Sabres following a Game 6 loss in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you knew that it wasn't the end of the road for some members of the Black and Gold and their hockey before the summer hit.

As it turns out, eight members of the Bruins are over in Switzerland playing in the IIHF World Championship. One of the players who will be getting valuable time and experience is young center Fraser Minten, playing for Team Canada. Getting to play on that team with some of the stars of the NHL is only going to be beneficial for the 21-year-old.

On Friday, Canada opened up pool play in the tournament against Sweden in what was a huge early-tournament matchup. Tied 3-3 entering the third period, Canada struck twice for a 5-3 win, thanks in part to Minten, who had a hand in the game-winning goal.

Bruins forward Fraser Minten plays part in Canada's game-winning goal vs. Sweden

Minten centered the fourth line with Porter Martone and Connor Brown. Early in the third period, the trio connected for the game-winning goal when Minten fed Martone, who found Brown for a 4-3 lead. The assist on the game-winner has his second of the game, after picking up an assist on a second-period goal from Dylan Holloway that gave Canada a 3-2 lead.

Minten was good in this game, and this will only help him down the line. Anything he can take away from this experience will be extremely beneficial. It will be a quick turnaround for Canada as they will return to the ice on Saturday against Italy in their second pool-play game. The trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs last March in 2025 is going to pay off for a while for the Bruins, even though they didn't get the first-round pick in this year's draft from Toronto.