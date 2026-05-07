Six Bruins players set to represent their countries at the World Championship

Who else is sick of talking about which Boston Bruins players are representing their countries at the Men's World Hockey Championship and not how the team is doing in May during the Stanley Cup Playoffs? It has been seven years since the Bruins weren't able to send any players to the worlds, but the good news, at least this year, is that the top players who usually go are staying home to recover for next season.

Bruins fans won't get to see David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha team up with Czechia this year, or Jeremy Swayman try to defend the title he won for the USA last season. They also won't get to see Morgan Geekie suit up for Canada, which would've felt a bit good to see for the team's leading goal-scorer after thinking he could make the Olympic team.

Nevertheless, the Bruins will still be well-represented by six players, some of whom are getting their first chances at a World Championship.

James Hagens - Team USA

Take away all thoughts about whether it was a waste to sign James Hagens to his entry-level deal for two regular season games and then turn him into a healthy scratch midway through the first round. However, he'll get to represent his country because signing that deal made him ineligible to play with Providence in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The AHL team could've used him tonight in a win-or-go-home game against Springfield, but he'll get a chance to further develop over the next few weeks against some of the world's best, which is a small consolation prize.

Mason Lohrei - Team USA

Mason Lohrei is another player who sat in the press box for the second half of the series alongside Hagens. It won't be the defenseman's first time representing his country, as he was on the team that won a gold medal at last year's tournament, recording a goal and two assists in five games.

Sean Kuraly - Team USA

Sean Kuraly last wore his country's sweater at the 2013 World Junior Championship. He had just three points in seven games, but was a solid depth player for a team that won the gold medal, defeating Sweden in the gold medal game. It hasn't always been a smooth relationship between Kuraly and the fans, given their desire for more skill and speed in the lineup, but Kuraly plays his fourth-line center role well, and that's why the USA feels he is worthy of a spot on their roster.

Fraser Minten - Team Canada

The good news for Bruins fans is they'll get to watch Fraser Minten play hockey for another two weeks. The center had a massive breakout in Boston this season for his two-way play and responsible game, which is why he was the captain of Canada at the 2024 World Juniors. Hopefully, there aren't too many more world championship chances for Minten with the Bruins out of the playoffs, but Hockey Canada values him, and it won't be the last time he wears his country's sweater.

Joonas Korpisalo - Team Finland

Joonas Korpisalo doesn't go to a ton of World Championships, which makes this selection a bit surprising. The last time he was at the tournament in 2017, he posted a 2-3 record with a 3.82 goals-against average and a .858 save percentage, but also joined Finland's roster at this year's Olympics. He didn't get into any game action, but it might've put his name back on the map with Finnish Ice Hockey.

Henri Jokiharju - Team Finland

Henri Jokiharju has been a reliable addition to Finland's roster over the years, playing in World Championships, World Juniors, and the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has 120 games combined in a Finland sweater in his career, and should add a bunch more before his career is over.