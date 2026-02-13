After Juuse Saros stumbles, Joonas Korpisalo should get his shot for Finland

Juuse Saros was the starting goaltender for Team Finland at this year's Olympic opener. The Nashville Predators' goaltender earned the chance to be the team's starting goalie with NHLers in the tournament for the first time in 12 years, thanks to his play over the course of his career. However, if Finland wants its best chance of success at this tournament, it might need to look elsewhere.

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo wasn't planning on travelling to Milano-Cortina during the break. He didn't make Finland's roster, but an injury to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen opened the door for him to be the country's third-string goaltender. Korpisalo sat in the press box for the team's first game and watched Saros allow three goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 upset loss to Slovakia.

Finland's goal for this tournament was to at least be in the top four. They struggled through the 4 Nations Face-Off last year, but they still believe they are one of the best hockey nations in the world, along with Canada, Sweden, and the United States. There is plenty of time for them to recover, given the Olympic tournament layout, but losing 4-1 to a Slovakian roster with few NHL players and an AHL goalie is a bit of a wake-up call.

Saros earned his opening game start, but Finland might need to give their team a jolt by giving Korpisalo or Kevin Lankinen an opportunity against Sweden. Saros has been struggling this season with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He also struggled at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, losing both games he played and owning a 3.96 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

Korpisalo and Lankinen haven't had much greater seasons, but they've also been in better form lately. Saros allowed 11 goals over his final two starts before the break, and his performance on Wednesday didn't offer much confidence in his abilities.

The truth is, this could be a difficult tournament for Finland if they don't play stingier defense and get some more stops. They are a different team with Aleksander Barkov down the middle, and most of their struggles in the first game were a result of missing the depth he'd provide. With their top center out, everyone else has to move up the lineup and play a more prominent role, and the Finns might not even have the depth to compete with fringe teams like Slovakia, Czechia, and Switzerland.