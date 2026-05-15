5 must-watch IIHF World Championship games for Boston Bruins fans

It's been two weeks since the Boston Bruins have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since then, Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for the first six games of next season and the front office brass met and cleared up the obvious, more talent is needed on the roster if they are going to compete for an Eastern Conference postseason berth next year.

On Friday, eight members of the 2025-26 Boston Bruins will take part in the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland. Here are five games Bruins fans should keep an eye on.

8 Bruins to take part in IIHF World Championship

Here is the final list of players from the Black and Gold that will play games over the next two weeks,

Team USA: Mason Lohrei, James Hagens, and Alex Steeves

Mason Lohrei, James Hagens, and Alex Steeves Team Canada: Fraser Minten

Fraser Minten Team Finland: Henri Jokiharju, and Joonas Korpisalo

Henri Jokiharju, and Joonas Korpisalo Team Germany: Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel Team Czechia: Matěj Blumel

All games can be watched on the NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada.

5 key IIHF World Championship Games to watch

Friday: Finland vs. Germany, 10:20 a.m. EST

One of the first games of the tournament pits Reichel, who signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday, and Germany against Jokiharju and Korpisalo and Finland.

Friday: Canada vs. Sweden, 10:20 a.m. EST

While the game above is going on, Minten and Canada get a tough first assignment against Sweden, which does not have Elias or Hampus Lindholm of the Bruins.

Friday: United States vs. Switzerland, 2:20 p.m. EST

A rematch of last season's Gold Medal won by Team USA on a Tage Thompson overtime winner, the United States roster looks a lot different than it did one year ago.

May 18: Finland vs. United States, 10:20 a.m. EST

The trio of Bruins playing for Team USA will look across and see Jokiharju and Korpisalo with Finland. Just maybe Korpisalo gets the start between the pipes.

May 20: Germany vs. United States, 2:20 p.m. EST

Reichel and Germany will get their shot against Team USA five days into the tournament in what could be an interesting game.